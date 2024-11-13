Garcia leads Minnesota against North Texas after 24-point performance

North Texas Mean Green (2-0) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Gophers…

North Texas Mean Green (2-0) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Gophers -1.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota faces North Texas after Dawson Garcia scored 24 points in Minnesota’s 68-64 victory against the Omaha Mavericks.

Minnesota went 19-15 overall with a 16-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Golden Gophers averaged 6.3 steals, 4.4 blocks and 11.4 turnovers per game last season.

North Texas finished 6-6 on the road and 19-15 overall a season ago. The Mean Green averaged 69.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 63.8 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

