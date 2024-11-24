Garcia and the Minnesota Golden Gophers take on Pritchard and the Central Michigan Chippewas

Central Michigan Chippewas (3-2) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-1) Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota takes on Central…

Central Michigan Chippewas (3-2) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-1)

Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota takes on Central Michigan in non-conference play.

The Golden Gophers are 4-1 on their home court. Minnesota ranks ninth in college basketball allowing 55.6 points per game while holding opponents to 38.3% shooting.

The Chippewas are 2-1 on the road. Central Michigan is 1-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Minnesota’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Central Michigan allows. Central Michigan averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Minnesota gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dawson Garcia is scoring 23.0 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Golden Gophers.

Anthony Pritchard is averaging 13.8 points, five assists and 3.4 steals for the Chippewas.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

