Futrell leads Lindenwood against Valparaiso after 24-point outing

Lindenwood Lions (2-3) at Valparaiso Beacons (1-2)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beacons -10.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood visits Valparaiso after Anias Futrell scored 24 points in Lindenwood’s 75-74 victory over the Stonehill Skyhawks.

Valparaiso went 7-25 overall a season ago while going 6-11 at home. The Beacons gave up 75.5 points per game while committing 16.4 fouls last season.

The Lions are 0-2 in road games. Lindenwood ranks eighth in the OVC with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jadis Jones averaging 4.4.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

