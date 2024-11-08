Furman visits Belmont following House’s 21-point game

Furman Paladins (1-0) at Belmont Bruins (1-0) Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -2.5; over/under is…

Furman Paladins (1-0) at Belmont Bruins (1-0)

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -2.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Furman visits Belmont after Tom House scored 21 points in Furman’s 104-46 win against the Columbia International Rams.

Belmont went 12-2 at home a season ago while going 20-13 overall. The Bruins averaged 77.9 points per game last season, 33.3 in the paint, 13.9 off of turnovers and 7.9 on fast breaks.

Furman finished 11-9 in SoCon games and 3-10 on the road a season ago. The Paladins averaged 79.5 points per game last season, 14.6 from the free-throw line and 29.1 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.