Furman takes on Belmont after House’s 21-point outing

Furman Paladins (1-0) at Belmont Bruins (1-0) Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Furman takes on Belmont after…

Furman Paladins (1-0) at Belmont Bruins (1-0)

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman takes on Belmont after Tom House scored 21 points in Furman’s 104-46 victory over the Columbia International Rams.

Belmont went 20-13 overall with a 12-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Bruins averaged 77.9 points per game last season, 33.3 in the paint, 13.9 off of turnovers and 7.9 on fast breaks.

Furman finished 17-16 overall with a 3-10 record on the road a season ago. The Paladins allowed opponents to score 75.9 points per game and shot 46.2% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.