Furman plays No. 1 Kansas on 7-game win streak

Furman Paladins (7-0) at Kansas Jayhawks (6-0)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -21.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Furman will try to prolong its seven-game win streak with a victory against No. 1 Kansas.

The Jayhawks have gone 4-0 at home. Kansas is eighth in college basketball with 20.2 assists per game led by Dajuan Harris averaging 5.8.

The Paladins are 2-0 in road games. Furman scores 83.6 points while outscoring opponents by 25.6 points per game.

Kansas averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Furman gives up. Furman averages 15.3 more points per game (83.6) than Kansas allows (68.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeke Mayo is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, while averaging 12.5 points and 3.3 assists.

Pjay Smith Jr. is shooting 55.9% and averaging 19.2 points for the Paladins.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

