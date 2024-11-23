Fulks’ 24 lead Milwaukee over Wofford 76-74

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Themus Fulks had 24 points in Milwaukee’s 76-74 win against Wofford on Saturday night. Fulks shot 8…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Themus Fulks had 24 points in Milwaukee’s 76-74 win against Wofford on Saturday night.

Fulks shot 8 of 13 from the field and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Panthers (4-2). AJ McKee scored 21 points, shooting 8 for 12 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Corey Tripp and Dillon Bailey each scored 18 points for the Terriers (2-4).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.