From Strong to Justice, meet some of the top freshmen in women’s basketball

UConn’s Sarah Strong doesn’t need to look far to find inspiration as she gets ready to begin her college career.…

UConn’s Sarah Strong doesn’t need to look far to find inspiration as she gets ready to begin her college career.

“Every time you walk into the gym, you just see like the great names,” Strong said, referring to a practice facility that features banners for every national player of the year, Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-American and Olympic gold medalist in UConn’s storied history. “I kind of use that as motivation because that’s where I want to be one day.”

Strong was the nation’s consensus No. 1 recruit in her class and was named the 2024 Naismith national high school player of the year. The 6-foot-2 forward is the daughter of former N.C. State player Danny Strong and former Harvard star Allison Feaster, who played in the WNBA from 1998-2008.

After spending her first 10 years in Spain, Strong moved to North Carolina and helped Grace Christian win three North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association state titles. Now she begins her college career with the second-ranked Huskies, who are seeking their first national title since 2016.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma told reporters that Strong is shy, introverted and studious off the court. Auriemma said Strong had that same cautious approach on the floor in September and early October but has become more assertive lately while showcasing the skills that made her such a prized recruit.

He can’t wait to see what’s next from her.

“I can honestly say that she’s probably as impressive as any freshman that we’ve had in a long, long time with all the things that she’s capable of doing on the court,” Auriemma said. “I’m excited because every day she does something I haven’t seen before from her. I’m anxious every day to go to practice to see what’s the next step that she can take – a little baby step, but the next step.”

Here’s a look at some other freshmen who should make an impact this season, following a 2023-24 season in which two freshmen (USC’s JuJu Watkins and Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo) were first-team Associated Press All-America selections.

Mikayla Blakes, G, Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt made its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014 last season. Blakes’ arrival could help the Commodores take the next step. The 5-foot-8 guard is a McDonald’s All-American and the 2024 Gatorade player of the year for the state of New Jersey. Blakes averaged 20.4 points, 3.6 steals and 3.2 assists per game her senior year at Rutgers Prep, which reached a state final each of her last three seasons and won the title her sophomore year.

Jaloni Cambridge, G, Ohio State

Cambridge was Gatorade’s Tennessee player of the year as a junior before she transferred from The Ensworth School in Nashville to Montverde (Florida) Academy. The 5-7 guard comes to No. 14 Ohio State after getting selected as Gatorade’s Florida player of the year and a McDonald’s All-American as a senior. “Jolani’s a special talent,” Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff said. “She can really play. I think she’ll have a chance to help us right away.” Cambridge has a brother, Devan, who plays at Texas Tech.

Justice Carlton, F, Texas

No. 4 Texas has two freshmen who were rated among the top 15 players in their class in Carlton and guard Jordan Lee. Both should make major contributions this season, but Texas’ need for frontcourt depth could enable Carlton to have more of an impact. Carlton averaged 25 points and 10 rebounds her junior year at Seven Lakes High School in Katy, Texas. The 6-1 forward tore an anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament in the summer of 2023 but returned to play late in her senior year of high school and in the McDonald’s All-American Game.

Joyce Edwards, F, South Carolina

South Carolina could use some frontcourt help now that Kamilla Cardoso – the leading scorer and rebounder for the Gamecocks’ 2024 national championship team – has completed her eligibility. Edwards, who is 6-3, should at least help in that regard. Edwards scored 19 points in the McDonald’s All-American Game and was chosen as the game’s co-MVP with Strong. She has been dominant in exhibition wins so far.

“We’re going to stretch her out,” coach Dawn Staley said. “If she’s able to do all things, we’re going to ask her to do all things. She’s got the temperament. She’s got the skill set and she’s got the intellect to do it.”

Kate Koval, F, Notre Dame

The 6-5 Koval moved to the United States from Ukraine in 2021 and was the 2022-23 Gatorade player of the year in New York while playing for Long Island Lutheran. She’s regarded as an outstanding passer for someone of her size. Koval played nearly 30 minutes and had 11 points, eight rebounds, three assists and four blocks in No. 6 Notre Dame’s 101-41 exhibition victory over Davenport. Koval’s arrival will boost a frontcourt dealing with injuries to Kylee Watson and Maddy Westbeld.

Syla Swords, G, Michigan

Swords played for the Canadian Olympic team this summer and averaged 3.3 points and 1.3 rebounds per game. She was the youngest person ever to play for Canada’s Olympic women’s basketball team. Swords, who is 6 feet tall, played with Koval at Long Island Lutheran and was named the Gatorade player of the year in New York after averaging 17.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3 rebounds as a senior. Swords’ father, Shawn Swords, is an associate head coach for the NBA G League’s Long Island Nets.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.