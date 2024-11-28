Fresno State visits Hawaii following Elohim’s 23-point outing

Fresno State Bulldogs (5-1) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (3-1) Honolulu; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State faces Hawaii…

Fresno State Bulldogs (5-1) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (3-1)

Honolulu; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State faces Hawaii after Mariah Elohim scored 23 points in Fresno State’s 90-73 victory against the CSU Northridge Matadors.

Hawaii finished 20-11 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Rainbow Wahine averaged 6.5 steals, 3.1 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 on the road. Fresno State has a 4-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.