Fresno State Bulldogs to host Sacramento State Hornets Friday

Sacramento State Hornets at Fresno State Bulldogs Fresno, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -5.5; over/under is…

Sacramento State Hornets at Fresno State Bulldogs

Fresno, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -5.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State hosts Sacramento State.

Fresno State went 12-21 overall a season ago while going 7-9 at home. The Bulldogs gave up 73.9 points per game while committing 15.8 fouls last season.

Sacramento State finished 10-24 overall a season ago while going 2-13 on the road. The Hornets averaged 67.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.4 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.