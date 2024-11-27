Freshmen Donnie Freeman and Elijah Moore combine for 42 points, Syracuse beat Cornell 82-72

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Donnie Freeman scored 23 points and fellow freshman Elijah Moore added 19 points — both career…

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Donnie Freeman scored 23 points and fellow freshman Elijah Moore added 19 points — both career highs — as Syracuse beat Cornell 82-72 on Wednesday night for its 44th straight win in the series.

Freeman also had 12 rebounds for his third career double-double, while Moore grabbed a season-high seven rebounds.

Syracuse trailed 20-11 early before closing the first half on a 33-9 run to take a 39-28 lead. The Orange made just three of their first 19 shots from the floor before making 12 of their next 21.

Five different players scoring during a 15-0 first-half run while Cornell missed six straight shots. Moore scored 13 points in the first half after entering with a previous high of eight points, and Freeman added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Syracuse finished with just six turnovers — its fewest since turning it over four times at Notre Dame on Dec. 3, 2022.

J.J. Starling scored 12 points for Syracuse (4-2). The Orange dominated the paint, outscoring Cornell 40-24 and outrebounding them 48-35.

Guy Ragland Jr. led Cornell (4-3) with 17 points. Cooper Noard and Nazir Williams each added 16 points, and AK Okereke scored 10.

Syracuse plays No. 7 Tennessee on Tuesday in the SEC/ACC Men’s Challenge. Cornell plays at Colgate on Wednesday.

