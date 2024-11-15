Freshman stars Harper, Bailey help No. 24 Rutgers beat Monmouth 98-81

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Dylan Harper scored 20 points, fellow freshman Ace Bailey had 17 in his college debut and…

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Dylan Harper scored 20 points, fellow freshman Ace Bailey had 17 in his college debut and No. 24 Rutgers beat Monmouth 98-81 on Friday night.

After missing the first two games of the season with what coach Steve Pikiell called a “basketball injury,” Bailey made the first shot of the game — a 3-pointer from the right corner. The guard added six rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot in 30 minutes.

Harper has scored at least 20 points in each game this season for Rutgers (3-0). He added five rebounds and six assists.

Zach Martini added 18 points, and Lathan Sommerville had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Abdi Bashir Jr. led Monmouth (0-4) with a career-high 38 points. He was 10 of 17 from 3-point range. Madison Durr added 17 points.

Rutgers never trailed. The Scarlet Knights were 11 of 20 from 3-point range and made 25 of 32 free throws.

Takeaways

Monmouth: The Hawks have an average losing margin of 21 points.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights continue to feast on mid-majors. They are 63-7 in nonconference home games under Steve Pikiell since the 2016-17 season.

Key moment

Ace Bailey’s alley-oop dunk off a turnover gave Rutgers a 42-25 lead.

Key stat

Rutgers shot 61% from the field (30 of 52)

Up next

Monmouth is at Wichita State on Monday night. Rutgers hosts Merrimack on Wednesday night.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 all season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.