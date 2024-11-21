Freshman Jeremiah Fears, Duke Miles propel Oklahoma to 84-56 victory over East Texas A&M

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Freshman Jeremiah Fears finished with 20 points, Duke Miles scored 19 and Oklahoma cruised to an…

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Freshman Jeremiah Fears finished with 20 points, Duke Miles scored 19 and Oklahoma cruised to an 84-56 victory over East Texas A&M on Thursday night.

Fears used 7-for-10 shooting to turn in his best scoring effort thus far for the Sooners (4-0). He was 1 for 4 from 3-point range and 5 of 6 at the free-throw line, adding five assists and four rebounds. Miles hit 7 of 13 shots with three 3-pointers.

Glenn Taylor Jr. came off the bench to sink four 3-pointers and scored 16 for Oklahoma.

Scooter Williams Jr., Josh Taylor and reserve TJ Thomas all scored nine to pace the Lions (1-5).

Miles had 14 points in the first half and Fears scored 11 to guide the Sooners to a 38-33 lead at intermission.

Taylor buried all four of his shots from distance and scored 14 in the second half to help Oklahoma double up East Texas A&M 46-23 after the break.

The Sooners shot 47.5% overall and made 10 of 32 from beyond the arc (31.3%). The went 18 for 22 at the foul line.

The Lions shot 37.7% from the floor, hit 7 of 32 from distance (21.9%) and 9 of 17 foul shots.

Oklahoma heads to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis, playing three games in three days. The Sooners open the event on Wednesday against Providence.

