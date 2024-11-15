Freemantle leads Xavier against Wake Forest after 21-point game

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-0) at Xavier Musketeers (3-0) Cincinnati; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Xavier takes on Wake…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-0) at Xavier Musketeers (3-0)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier takes on Wake Forest after Zach Freemantle scored 21 points in Xavier’s 94-57 win over the Jackson State Tigers.

Xavier went 16-18 overall with an 11-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Musketeers averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 11.0 second-chance points and 15.9 bench points last season.

Wake Forest went 21-14 overall with a 2-9 record on the road last season. The Demon Deacons shot 47.4% from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range last season.

___

