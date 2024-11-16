Freemantle leads Xavier against Wake Forest after 21-point game

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-0) at Xavier Musketeers (3-0) Cincinnati; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -5.5; over/under…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-0) at Xavier Musketeers (3-0)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -5.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier takes on Wake Forest after Zach Freemantle scored 21 points in Xavier’s 94-57 victory over the Jackson State Tigers.

Xavier finished 11-7 at home a season ago while going 16-18 overall. The Musketeers averaged 16.2 assists per game on 27.1 made field goals last season.

Wake Forest finished 12-10 in ACC action and 2-9 on the road last season. The Demon Deacons averaged 13.0 points off of turnovers, 9.4 second-chance points and 9.4 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

