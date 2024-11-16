Freeman’s 20 lead Bethune-Cookman over South Carolina State 75-62

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Brayon Freeman had 20 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 75-62 win against South Carolina State on Saturday.…

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Brayon Freeman had 20 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 75-62 win against South Carolina State on Saturday.

Freeman shot 5 of 12 from the field and 10 for 11 from the line for the Wildcats (1-3). Tre Thomas added 17 points while shooting 6 for 12 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line while they also had three steals. Reggie Ward Jr. had 13 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line.

The Bulldogs (2-3) were led by Drayton Jones, who recorded 16 points and seven rebounds. Wilson Dubinsky added 13 points for South Carolina State. Omar Croskey had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

