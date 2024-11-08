Freeman scores 19 off the bench, UIC defeats Yale 91-79

CHICAGO (AP) — Tyem Freeman’s 19 points off of the bench helped UIC to a 91-79 victory over Yale on…

CHICAGO (AP) — Tyem Freeman’s 19 points off of the bench helped UIC to a 91-79 victory over Yale on Friday night.

Freeman also contributed five rebounds for the Flames (2-0). Jordan Mason scored 16 points while going 5 of 7 and 6 of 9 from the free-throw line. Sasa Ciani had 13 points and finished 6 of 9 from the field.

The Bulldogs (1-1) were led in scoring by John Poulakidas, who finished with 21 points. Bez Mbeng added 16 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks for Yale. Yassine Gharram also had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Freeman scored eight points in the first half and UIC went into halftime trailing 41-34. UIC used a 15-0 second-half run to erase a seven-point deficit and take the lead at 49-41 with 15:49 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Mason scored 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.