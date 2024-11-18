Freeman leads Iowa against Rider after 21-point game

Rider Broncs (3-1) at Iowa Hawkeyes (4-0) Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Iowa takes on Rider…

Rider Broncs (3-1) at Iowa Hawkeyes (4-0)

Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa takes on Rider after Owen Freeman scored 21 points in Iowa’s 76-66 win against the Washington State Cougars.

Iowa went 19-15 overall a season ago while going 13-4 at home. The Hawkeyes averaged 83.1 points per game last season, 37.6 in the paint, 14.1 off of turnovers and 14.9 on fast breaks.

Rider went 15-17 overall last season while going 6-12 on the road. The Broncs averaged 72.2 points per game last season, 30.5 in the paint, 11.5 off of turnovers and 10.6 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.