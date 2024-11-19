Freeman leads Bethune-Cookman against Tulane after 20-point outing

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-3) at Tulane Green Wave (3-1) New Orleans; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave -12;…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-3) at Tulane Green Wave (3-1)

New Orleans; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave -12; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman visits Tulane after Brayon Freeman scored 20 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 75-62 win over the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

Tulane finished 14-17 overall a season ago while going 11-6 at home. The Green Wave averaged 81.9 points per game while shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.6% from behind the arc last season.

Bethune-Cookman finished 5-11 on the road and 17-17 overall last season. The Wildcats averaged 72.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.6 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.