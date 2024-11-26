Freeman has 26 in Bethune-Cookman’s 79-67 victory over North Dakota

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Brayon Freeman had 26 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 79-67 victory over North Dakota on Tuesday night. Freeman…

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Brayon Freeman had 26 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 79-67 victory over North Dakota on Tuesday night.

Freeman added three steals for the Wildcats (2-4). Tre Thomas added 17 points while shooting 4 for 12 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line while he also had six rebounds. Daniel Rouzan went 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Fightin’ Hawks (3-3) were led in scoring by Treysen Eaglestaff, who finished with 20 points. Mier Panoam added 19 points for North Dakota.

