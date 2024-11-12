Frazier scores 18 as William & Mary defeats Norfolk State 84-73

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Kyle Frazier led William & Mary over Norfolk State on Tuesday night with 18 points off…

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Kyle Frazier led William & Mary over Norfolk State on Tuesday night with 18 points off of the bench in an 84-73 victory.

Frazier shot 5 for 8 from beyond the arc and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Tribe (2-1).

Brian Moore Jr. led the way for the Spartans (3-1) with 31 points and six rebounds. Jalen Myers added 17 points and six rebounds.

William & Mary entered halftime up 47-32. Frazier paced the team in scoring in the first half with nine points. Pulliam scored a team-high nine points after the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

