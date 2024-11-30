Francis and NJIT host UMass

NJIT Highlanders (1-7) at UMass Minutemen (2-5) Amherst, Massachusetts; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NJIT visits UMass after Tariq…

NJIT Highlanders (1-7) at UMass Minutemen (2-5)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT visits UMass after Tariq Francis scored 23 points in NJIT’s 78-69 victory against the Morehead State Eagles.

The Minutemen are 1-1 on their home court. UMass has a 1-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Highlanders have gone 0-5 away from home. NJIT has a 0-6 record against opponents over .500.

UMass averages 72.9 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 73.5 NJIT allows. NJIT averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.3 per game UMass gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Curry is shooting 34.1% and averaging 14.6 points for the Minutemen.

Francis is averaging 19.1 points and 4.8 assists for the Highlanders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

