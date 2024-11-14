Fox scores 23 as The Citadel downs North Greenville 79-54

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Brody Fox’s 23 points helped The Citadel defeat North Greenville 79-54 on Thursday night. Fox also…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Brody Fox’s 23 points helped The Citadel defeat North Greenville 79-54 on Thursday night.

Fox also contributed five rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-1). Sola Adebisi added 16 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and 4 for 8 from the line while they also had 12 rebounds.

CaDarrius Sowell finished with 13 points for the Crusaders. North Greenville also got nine points and 11 rebounds from Michael Wilson.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

