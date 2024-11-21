Fournier scores 25 points to lead No. 14 Duke women to 79-47 win over Belmont

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Toby Fournier reached double figures for the fourth time in five games after finishing with…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Toby Fournier reached double figures for the fourth time in five games after finishing with a career-high 25 points to lead No. 14 Duke to a 79-47 win over Belmont on Thursday night.

Fournier was 10-of-15 shooting for the Blue Devils (5-1), who finished at 55% (32 of 58). Oluchi Okananwa added 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting and Ashlon Jackson 14 points.

Carmyn Harrison scored 13 points for the Bruins (2-3) on 6-of-9 shooting, although Belmont finished at 33% (20 of 60).

Duke had a 46-24 rebound advantaging with Jordan Wood grabbing 13 and Reigan Richardson nine, both career bests. That led to a 19-2 difference in second-chance points and a 46-20 advantage on points in the paint. The 6-foot-2 Fournier, who is from Toronto, also had six rebounds and three blocks.

Duke had 24 turnovers to 20 for Belmont, which lost to the Blue Devils 72-58 in the 2018 NCAA Tournament, their only other meeting.

Fournier had 16 points and Jackson 12 at the half, on a combined 12-of-17 shooting, as the Blue Devils raced to a 40-17 lead. While Duke was shooting 18 of 34 (53%), the Bruins were at 28%.

The Blue Devils closed the first quarter on a 12-0 run, six from Fournier and four from Jackson, to lead 17-9. They also scored the first points points to start the second quarter and after Jailyn Banks scored six points for Belmont, Duke reeled off 17-straight points, 10 from Fournier, for the 23-point lead at the break.

Duke is headed to Nevada for the Ball Dawgs Classic where they will face No. 10 Kansas State on Monday.

