Forrest scores 33, N.C. A&T beats Morgan State 86-83

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Ryan Forrest’s 33 points led N.C. A&T over Morgan State 86-83 on Wednesday night. Forrest shot…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Ryan Forrest’s 33 points led N.C. A&T over Morgan State 86-83 on Wednesday night.

Forrest shot 9 of 15 from the field, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 11 for 14 from the free-throw line for the Aggies (3-2). Nikolaos Chitikoudis scored 13 points and added nine rebounds, four steals, and five blocks. Landon Glasper shot 5 of 17 from the field, including 1 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the foul line to finish with 12 points.

The Bears (3-3) were led by Wynston Tabbs, who recorded 16 points, six rebounds and four assists. Morgan State also got 14 points from Ahmarie Simpkins. Kiran Oliver finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

N.C. A&T used a 10-0 run in the second half to build a 15-point lead at 75-60 with 7:33 left in the half before finishing off the win.

NEXT UP

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.