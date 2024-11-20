Forrest leads N.C. A&T against Morgan State after 26-point performance

Morgan State Bears (3-2) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-2) Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Morgan State Bears (3-2) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-2)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -7.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T hosts Morgan State after Ryan Forrest scored 26 points in N.C. A&T’s 82-73 victory over the Citadel Bulldogs.

N.C. A&T finished 7-25 overall a season ago while going 4-7 at home. The Aggies averaged 65.6 points per game while shooting 38.8% from the field and 28.7% from deep last season.

The Bears are 0-1 on the road. Morgan State is fourth in the MEAC giving up 74.2 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

