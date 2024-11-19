Forrest leads N.C. A&T against Morgan State after 26-point game

Morgan State Bears (3-2) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-2) Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: N.C.…

Morgan State Bears (3-2) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-2)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T hosts Morgan State after Ryan Forrest scored 26 points in N.C. A&T’s 82-73 win over the Citadel Bulldogs.

N.C. A&T went 7-25 overall with a 4-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Aggies averaged 65.6 points per game last season, 24.6 in the paint, 11.0 off of turnovers and 9.1 on fast breaks.

The Bears are 0-1 in road games. Morgan State ranks fourth in the MEAC with 32.6 rebounds per game led by Daniel Akitoby averaging 6.0.

