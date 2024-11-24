Forrest leads N.C. A&T against Buffalo

North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-2) at Buffalo Bulls (3-3) Buffalo, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-2) at Buffalo Bulls (3-3)

Buffalo, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T takes on Buffalo after Ryan Forrest scored 33 points in N.C. A&T’s 86-83 victory against the Morgan State Bears.

The Bulls have gone 2-1 in home games. Buffalo allows 80.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.0 points per game.

The Aggies have gone 1-2 away from home. N.C. A&T averages 83.8 points while outscoring opponents by 8.6 points per game.

Buffalo makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than N.C. A&T has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). N.C. A&T has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 45.4% shooting opponents of Buffalo have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Sabol is shooting 46.8% from beyond the arc with 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 18 points.

Forrest is averaging 22.5 points for the Aggies.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

