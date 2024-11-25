Forrest leads N.C. A&T against Buffalo

North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-2) at Buffalo Bulls (3-3) Buffalo, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-2) at Buffalo Bulls (3-3)

Buffalo, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -2.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T visits Buffalo after Ryan Forrest scored 33 points in N.C. A&T’s 86-83 victory against the Morgan State Bears.

The Bulls have gone 2-1 in home games. Buffalo ranks seventh in the MAC in rebounding with 31.2 rebounds. Noah Batchelor paces the Bulls with 7.2 boards.

The Aggies are 1-2 on the road. N.C. A&T is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Buffalo makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than N.C. A&T has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). N.C. A&T has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 45.4% shooting opponents of Buffalo have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Sabol is shooting 46.8% from beyond the arc with 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 18 points.

Landon Glasper is shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 15.4 points and 2.4 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.