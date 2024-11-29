Ford’s 18 lead Arkansas State over Indiana State 86-81 in the Baha Mar Hoops

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Derrian Ford had 18 points in Arkansas State’s 86-81 win against Indiana State in the Baha…

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Derrian Ford had 18 points in Arkansas State’s 86-81 win against Indiana State in the Baha Mar Hoops on Friday night.

Ford added five rebounds for the Red Wolves (5-1). Terrance Ford Jr. scored 17 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 5 for 8 from the line and added five rebounds. Taryn Todd had 15 points and shot 7 for 15, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Jaden Daughtry finished with 21 points for the Sycamores (3-4). Indiana State also got 13 points and nine rebounds from Aaron Gray. Kmani Doughty also had 13 points.

Arkansas State went into halftime ahead 46-35. Terrance Ford Jr. put up 10 points in the half. Arkansas State used an 8-0 run in the second half to build a 16-point lead at 56-40 with 15:49 left.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

