Fordham takes on Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0) vs. Fordham Rams (3-3)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State and Fordham meet at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Rams have a 3-3 record in non-conference play. Fordham ranks ninth in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.5 points while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

The Nittany Lions have a 5-0 record in non-conference games. Penn State is fifth in the Big Ten with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Yanic Konan Niederhauser averaging 2.6.

Fordham scores 73.8 points, 6.8 more per game than the 67.0 Penn State allows. Penn State averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Fordham allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackie Johnson III is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 19 points and 1.7 steals.

Adrian Baldwin Jr. is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Nittany Lions.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

