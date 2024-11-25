Fordham takes on Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0) vs. Fordham Rams (3-3) Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany…

Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0) vs. Fordham Rams (3-3)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany Lions -15.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State and Fordham play at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Rams are 3-3 in non-conference play. Fordham is fifth in the A-10 with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Abdou Tsimbila averaging 2.3.

The Nittany Lions are 5-0 in non-conference play. Penn State ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 35.8 rebounds per game led by Yanic Konan Niederhauser averaging 7.2.

Fordham makes 41.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Penn State has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Penn State averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Fordham gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackie Johnson III is shooting 47.7% and averaging 19.0 points for the Rams.

Zach Hicks is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Nittany Lions, while averaging 15.8 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.