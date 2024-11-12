Fordham hosts Binghamton following Walsh’s 21-point game

Binghamton Bearcats (1-2) at Fordham Rams (1-1) New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -12.5; over/under is…

Binghamton Bearcats (1-2) at Fordham Rams (1-1)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -12.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton visits Fordham after Gavin Walsh scored 21 points in Binghamton’s 88-64 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

Fordham finished 13-20 overall last season while going 6-11 at home. The Rams averaged 70.5 points per game last season, 14.1 on free throws and 24 from beyond the arc.

Binghamton went 15-15 overall last season while going 5-11 on the road. The Bearcats gave up 72.2 points per game while committing 16.7 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

