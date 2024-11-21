Fordham faces Drexel in non-conference showdown

Drexel Dragons (3-2) at Fordham Rams (3-2) New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jackie Johnson III and Fordham…

Drexel Dragons (3-2) at Fordham Rams (3-2)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackie Johnson III and Fordham host Cole Hargrove and Drexel in non-conference action.

The Rams have gone 2-0 at home. Fordham ranks sixth in the A-10 with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Abdou Tsimbila averaging 2.2.

The Dragons are 1-1 in road games. Drexel is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Fordham averages 74.4 points, 14.4 more per game than the 60.0 Drexel gives up. Drexel averages 72.8 points per game, 2.8 more than the 70.0 Fordham gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 47.9% and averaging 19.2 points for the Rams.

Kobe Magee is averaging 16.2 points for the Dragons.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.