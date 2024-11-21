Folgueiras’ 19 help Robert Morris knock off Cornell 86-76

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Alvaro Folgueiras had 19 points in Robert Morris’ 86-76 win over Cornell on Thursday night. Folgueiras…

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Alvaro Folgueiras had 19 points in Robert Morris’ 86-76 win over Cornell on Thursday night.

Folgueiras added 12 rebounds and three steals for the Colonials (5-2). Amarion Dickerson scored 15 points while shooting 7 for 12, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc. Antallah Sandlin’El went 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Jake Fiegen led the Big Red (3-2) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and two steals. Nazir Williams added 16 points and six rebounds for Cornell. AK Okereke finished with 10 points and six assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

