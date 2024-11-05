Floyd’s 23 lead North Texas over Evansville 80-63

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Jasper Floyd had 23 points in North Texas’ 80-63 season-opening victory against Evansville on Tuesday night.…

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Jasper Floyd had 23 points in North Texas’ 80-63 season-opening victory against Evansville on Tuesday night.

Floyd also had five assists for the Mean Green. Johnathan Massie added 18 points while shooting 6 for 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line while he also had eight rebounds. Atin Wright had 16 points and shot 5 for 10, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Gabriel Pozzato finished with 28 points for the Purple Aces. Tanner Cuff added 11 points and four assists.

North Texas took the lead with 17:52 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 42-17 at halftime, with Wright racking up 12 points. Floyd scored 15 points in the second half to help lead the way.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

