Florida State starts season at home against Northern Kentucky

Northern Kentucky Norse at Florida State Seminoles

Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -8.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State starts the season at home against Northern Kentucky.

Florida State went 17-16 overall with a 10-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Seminoles averaged 76.5 points per game while shooting 45.3% from the field and 31.7% from 3-point distance last season.

Northern Kentucky finished 6-11 on the road and 18-15 overall last season. The Norse averaged 14.7 points off of turnovers, 10.4 second-chance points and 2.3 bench points last season.

