Florida State squares off against Temple in Uncasville, Connecticut

Temple Owls (3-1) vs. Florida State Seminoles (4-1) Uncasville, Connecticut; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida State plays Temple…

Temple Owls (3-1) vs. Florida State Seminoles (4-1)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State plays Temple in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The Seminoles have a 4-1 record in non-conference play. Florida State averages 74.4 points and has outscored opponents by 9.0 points per game.

Temple went 16-20 overall with an 8-7 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Owls averaged 70.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.9 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.