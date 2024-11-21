Florida State squares off against Temple in Uncasville, Connecticut

Temple Owls (3-1) vs. Florida State Seminoles (4-1)
Uncasville, Connecticut; Friday, 5 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Florida State plays Temple in Uncasville, Connecticut.
The Seminoles have a 4-1 record in non-conference play. Florida State averages 74.4 points and has outscored opponents by 9.0 points per game.
Temple went 16-20 overall with an 8-7 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Owls averaged 70.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.9 last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
