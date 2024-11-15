Florida State Seminoles face the No. 20 Florida Gators on 3-game win streak

Florida Gators (3-0) at Florida State Seminoles (3-0) Tallahassee, Florida; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -5.5; over/under…

Florida Gators (3-0) at Florida State Seminoles (3-0)

Tallahassee, Florida; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -5.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State will try to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against No. 20 Florida.

Florida State went 10-7 at home last season while going 17-16 overall. The Seminoles averaged 76.5 points per game last season, 15.8 on free throws and 18.3 from 3-point range.

Florida went 24-12 overall a season ago while going 3-7 on the road. The Gators averaged 85.6 points per game while shooting 45.8% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

