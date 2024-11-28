Florida State Seminoles and the Texas Tech Red Raiders square off in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-0) vs. Florida State Seminoles (5-1) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-0) vs. Florida State Seminoles (5-1)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State squares off against Texas Tech at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Seminoles have a 5-1 record in non-conference games. Florida State is 5-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Red Raiders have a 6-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Texas Tech is 5-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.3 turnovers per game.

Florida State scores 100.7 points, 47.7 more per game than the 53.0 Texas Tech gives up. Texas Tech averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 more made shots on average than the 2.7 per game Florida State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ta’Niya Latson is scoring 26.8 points per game with 1.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Seminoles.

Adlee Blacklock averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

