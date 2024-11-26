Florida State hosts Western Carolina following Emery’s 20-point performance

Western Carolina Catamounts (2-2) at Florida State Seminoles (6-1) Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina takes…

Western Carolina Catamounts (2-2) at Florida State Seminoles (6-1)

Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina takes on Florida State after Chevalier Emery scored 20 points in Western Carolina’s 82-69 loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Seminoles are 3-1 in home games. Florida State averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 5-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

Western Carolina went 22-10 overall with a 10-6 record on the road last season. The Catamounts shot 46.0% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

