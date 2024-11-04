Florida State hosts Northern Kentucky in season opener

Northern Kentucky Norse at Florida State Seminoles Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -8; over/under is…

Northern Kentucky Norse at Florida State Seminoles

Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -8; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State opens the season at home against Northern Kentucky.

Florida State went 17-16 overall with a 10-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Seminoles averaged 12.3 assists per game on 27.4 made field goals last season.

Northern Kentucky finished 6-11 on the road and 18-15 overall last season. The Norse averaged 8.6 steals, 2.6 blocks and 12.0 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.