Florida State hosts Hofstra following Davis’ 21-point game

Hofstra Pride (4-0) at Florida State Seminoles (3-1)

Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra plays Florida State after Cruz Davis scored 21 points in Hofstra’s 75-71 overtime win over the UMass Minutemen.

Florida State went 17-16 overall a season ago while going 10-7 at home. The Seminoles averaged 12.3 assists per game on 27.4 made field goals last season.

Hofstra finished 13-7 in CAA play and 5-10 on the road last season. The Pride averaged 74.2 points per game while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.1% from deep last season.

