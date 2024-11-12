Live Radio
Florida State faces Tarleton State after Watkins’ 30-point showing

The Associated Press

November 12, 2024, 3:23 AM

Tarleton State Texans (0-2) at Florida State Seminoles (2-0)

Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -17.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State hosts Tarleton State after Jamir Watkins scored 30 points in Florida State’s 73-65 victory against the Rice Owls.

Florida State went 17-16 overall with a 10-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Seminoles gave up 76.3 points per game while committing 20.0 fouls last season.

Tarleton State finished 10-5 on the road and 25-10 overall a season ago. The Texans averaged 13.8 assists per game on 27.2 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

