Florida State faces No. 20 Florida, looks for 4th straight win

Florida Gators (3-0) at Florida State Seminoles (3-0) Tallahassee, Florida; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida State comes into…

Florida Gators (3-0) at Florida State Seminoles (3-0)

Tallahassee, Florida; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State comes into a matchup against No. 20 Florida as winners of three games in a row.

Florida State finished 10-7 at home a season ago while going 17-16 overall. The Seminoles averaged 76.5 points per game last season, 35.0 in the paint, 16.3 off of turnovers and 9.3 on fast breaks.

Florida went 24-12 overall with a 3-7 record on the road last season. The Gators averaged 15.0 assists per game on 29.9 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.