Florida International Panthers travel to take on the Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Florida International Panthers (0-1) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-0) Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah…

Florida International Panthers (0-1) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-0)

Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah squares off against Florida International.

Southern Utah went 10-21 overall with a 6-8 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Thunderbirds averaged 14.0 points off of turnovers, 11.7 second-chance points and 0.8 bench points last season.

Florida International finished 1-12 on the road and 11-22 overall a season ago. The Panthers averaged 14.0 assists per game on 26.7 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.