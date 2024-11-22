Florida International Panthers square off against the Northeastern Huskies

Northeastern Huskies (3-1) vs. Florida International Panthers (1-3) Fort Myers, Florida; Friday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -5.5;…

Northeastern Huskies (3-1) vs. Florida International Panthers (1-3)

Fort Myers, Florida; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -5.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International will take on Northeastern at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.

Florida International finished 11-22 overall with a 4-10 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Panthers averaged 73.6 points per game while shooting 43.7% from the field and 33.8% from deep last season.

Northeastern finished 12-20 overall with a 5-8 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Huskies averaged 69.4 points per game last season, 12.4 on free throws and 19.2 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

