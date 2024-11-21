Florida International Panthers and the Northeastern Huskies meet

Northeastern Huskies (3-1) vs. Florida International Panthers (1-3) Fort Myers, Florida; Friday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida International plays…

Northeastern Huskies (3-1) vs. Florida International Panthers (1-3)

Fort Myers, Florida; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International plays Northeastern in Fort Myers, Florida.

Florida International went 11-22 overall with a 4-10 record in non-conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Panthers shot 43.7% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range last season.

Northeastern finished 12-20 overall with a 5-8 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Huskies averaged 69.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.3 last season.

