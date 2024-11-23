Florida International Panthers and the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners play in Fort Myers, Florida

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-2) vs. Florida International Panthers (1-4) Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-2) vs. Florida International Panthers (1-4)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -1.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International takes on CSU Bakersfield at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Panthers are 1-4 in non-conference play. Florida International ranks fifth in the CUSA with 15.8 assists per game led by Ashton Williamson averaging 4.0.

The Roadrunners have a 3-2 record in non-conference play. CSU Bakersfield ranks fourth in the Big West with 37.2 rebounds per game led by Corey Stephenson averaging 5.6.

Florida International scores 76.6 points, 6.6 more per game than the 70.0 CSU Bakersfield allows. CSU Bakersfield has shot at a 47.7% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Florida International have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Brewer is shooting 42.9% and averaging 15.8 points for the Panthers.

Marvin McGhee is shooting 27.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 11.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

