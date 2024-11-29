Florida International faces Wagner on home losing streak

Wagner Seahawks (1-4) at Florida International Panthers (1-4) Miami; Friday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida International plays Wagner looking…

Wagner Seahawks (1-4) at Florida International Panthers (1-4)

Miami; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International plays Wagner looking to end its three-game home slide.

The Panthers have gone 1-3 in home games. Florida International is ninth in the CUSA in team defense, giving up 62.8 points while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

The Seahawks are 0-3 on the road. Wagner has a 1-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Florida International’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Wagner gives up. Wagner has shot at a 38.6% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points fewer than the 39.5% shooting opponents of Florida International have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judit Valero Rodriquez is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 8.8 points.

Julia Fabozzi is shooting 34.5% and averaging 14.4 points for the Seahawks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

